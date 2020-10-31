TNI Morning News Headlines – October 31, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1470 Covid-19 cases including 853 quarantine and 617 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 290116 including 273838 recoveries & 14905 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 170 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (126) and Sundargarh (112).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha and 2 from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 1320.

👉 Unlock-6: Schools in Odisha to open from November 16; Only students from 9th to 12th standard will be allowed to attend school from November 16.

👉 Odisha Government extends COVID19 lockdown in containment zones till 31st November.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly halls to remain closed.

👉 Govt offices in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with 50% staff in November.

👉 The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar.

👉 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Lingaraj Temple to review Ekamra Kshetra Development Project.

India News

👉 India reports 48,268 new COVID-19 cases & 551 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 81,37,119 including 5,82,649 active cases, 74,32,829 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,21,641 deaths.

👉 Total 10,87,96,064 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

👉 Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi.

👉 Telangana becomes 3rd State to launch Electric Vehicle Policy.

👉 A rare variety of tea in Assam was sold at a record price of Rs 75,000 per kg.

👉 IPL 2020 : Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases cross 45.4 Million, Deaths surge to 1,187,020.

👉 Japan thanks Chinese companies for helping evacuate its citizens when #COVID19 hit Wuhan.

👉 Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17, search, rescue operations underway.

👉 4.2 magnitude quake strikes northeast of Kabul.