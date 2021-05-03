100-Word Edit: Time to lower CT Scan Price in Odisha

CT Scan of the chest has become a common method to detect Covid-19 infection and degree of damage to the lungs as RT-PCR test fails to detect Covid-19 virus in many cases.

CT Scan is must for those highly symptomatic patients who test negative in RT-PCR test. Hospitals and Labs charge Rs 4000-8000 per CT scan, which is beyond the reach of many people.

Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka have taken steps to cap the CT Scan Price. Odisha Government which acts proactively in the Covid battle, should lower the price so that everyone can afford it.