Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl

By Sagarika Satapathy
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl
166

TNI Bureau:  Anushka Sharma, Actress and Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket Team Captain blessed with a baby girl this afternoon.

Kohli took to Twitter to announce it. Anushka and the baby both are healthy.

Related Posts

Saga of GoAir Pilot Mickey (Mickey) Malik

Can Signal replace WhatsApp?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The couple, who got married on December 11, 2017, had announced the news of Anushka’s pregnancy in August last year.

Kohli had to miss the Test Series after the first match, as he flew back to India to remain present during the birth of her first baby.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.