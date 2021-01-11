COVID 19; Meghalaya Under Section 144

COVID 19 has taken over the world. With the new mutants emerging in different countries, it has posed a threat to the world again. The COVID 19 protocols include quarantine. To prevent the spread, Meghalaya is undergoing Section 144 across the state. The curfew will be effective from January 11 to January 17.

Meghalaya To Follow COVID 19 Guidelines

The district magistrate of East Khasi Hills released a new order on Sunday. As per the new order, the state of Meghalaya is now under Section 144. The curfew will be in effect from 5am to 11pm everyday.

The order urges the citizens to follow COVID 19 protocols. It says moving out of the house without a facemark is strictly prohibited. Every person must maintain 6 feet social distance. Along with washing hands and no participation in public gatherings.

At the same time, individuals must follow the respiratory etiquettes at all times. Places of worship and schools will be open as usual. However, they must follow the pandemic protocols.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Superintendent of Police will regulate the traffic. And the movement of vehicle, simultaneously.

People entering the state from other states must register for COVID 19 testing.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Blessed with Baby Girl

What is Section 144?

The Section 144 is part of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). It allows the Executive Magistrate to prohibit assembly of four or more than four people. Such assemblies can are “unlawful assembly” under the law.

It is imposed under urgent situations that can potentially damage human life or property.