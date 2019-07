List of Existing and Proposed Sainik Schools in India

TNI Bureau: The Sainik Schools in India were established to prepare the students to lead as officers in the Defence Services. The Sainik Schools choose best talents through a national entrance examination that takes into account the personality as well as extracurricular activities. These schools also have resources to help the Cadets develop their skills in sports, academics and other areas.

The first-ever Sainik School in India was established in July 1960 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It’s the only Sainik School to be administered by the state government. There are 27 more Sainik Schools across the country, which are running under the Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Apart from these 28 existing Sainik Schools, there are proposals to set up 11 more Sainik Schools across the country. Several other Sainik Schools are also expected to come up soon as there are talks between the respective State Governments and Ministry of Defence on this.

List of Existing Sainik Schools:

1. Sainik School Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (June 23, 1961)

2. Sainik School Satara, Maharashtra (June 23, 1961)

3. Sainik School Kapurthala, Punjab (July 8, 1961)

4. Sainik School Balachadi, Gujarat (July 8, 1961)

5. Sainik School Kunjpura, Haryana (July 24, 1961)

6. Sainik School Chittorgarh, Rajasthan (Aug 7, 1961)

7. Sainik School Korukonda, Andhra Pradesh (Jan 18, 1962)

8. Sainik School Kazhakootam, Kerala (Jan 26, 1962)

9. Sainik School Purulia, West Bengal (Jan 29, 1962)

10. Sainik School Bhubaneswar, Odisha (Feb 1, 1962)

11. Sainik School Amaravathinagar, Tamil Nadu (July 16, 1962)

12. Sainik School Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (July 20, 1962)

13. Sainik School Tilaiya, Jharkhand (Sep 16, 1963)

14. Sainik School Bijapur, Karnataka (Sep 16, 1963)

15. Sainik School Goalpara, Assam (Nov 12, 1964)

16. Sainik School Ghorakhal, Uttarakhand (March 21, 1966)

17. Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu & Kashmir (Aug 22, 1970)

18. Sainik School Imphal, Manipur (Oct 7, 1971)

19. Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh (Nov 2, 1978)

20. Sainik School Nalanda, Bihar (Oct 12, 2003)

21. Sainik School Gopalganj, Bihar (Oct 12, 2003)

22. Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland (April 2, 2007)

23. Sainik School Kodagu, Karnataka (Oct 18, 2007)

24. Sainik School Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh (Sep 1, 2008)

25. Sainik School Rewari, Haryana (Aug 29, 2009)

26. Sainik School Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan (Dec 13, 2012)

27. Sainik School Kalikiri, Andhra Pradesh (2015)

28. Sainik School ChhingChhip, Mizoram (2017)

List of Proposed Sainik Schools:

1. Sainik School Silchar, Assam

2. Sainik School Jaipur, Rajasthan

3. Sainik School Godda, Jharkhand

4. Sainik School Sambalpur, Odisha

5. Sainik School Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

6. Sainik School Matanhail, Jhajjar, Haryana

7. Sainik School Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

8. Sainik School Chandrapur, Maharashtra

9. Sainik School Pali, Rajasthan

10. Sainik School Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

11. Sainik School Mumbai, Maharashtra

