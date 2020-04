TNI Bureau: Odisha’s 3rd COVID-19 Hospital has become operational at the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Rourkela.

The District Administration in Sundargarh has tweeted a beautiful video of the hospital.

👉 #COVID19 Hospital at Rourkela in Sundargarh District.

👉 Managed by Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela.

👉 Funded by DMF, Sundargarh.

👉 200 Beds with Isolation Wards, Ventilators, ICU.

👉 Treatment, Food & Accommodation FREE.

👉 Helpline – 1800 345 7106