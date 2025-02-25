Vice-Chancellor Defrauded of ₹14 Lakh in Cyber Scam, Case Registered

Berhampur: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, the Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University, Geetanjali Dash, fell victim to a digital extortion scam, losing ₹14 lakh to fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

According to the police report, the incident began on February 12, 2025, when the 64-year-old academician, a resident of Krishna Garden, Jagamara, Khurda, received a phone call from an unidentified individual claiming to be an ED officer. The fraudster falsely accused her of involvement in a financial crime, alleging that a bank account had been opened in her name at Canara Bank with illicit funds amounting to crores of rupees.

Under the pretense of an ongoing investigation, the scammer subjected Dash to a “digital arrest,” preventing her from seeking help during the evening hours. Exploiting fear and coercion, the perpetrators demanded ₹14 lakh for her “release.” Succumbing to the pressure, she transferred the amount through a bank cheque to the account provided by the fraudster.

Realizing the deception, Dash reported the matter to the Cyber Police Station in Berhampur on February 24, 2025, around 9 PM. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under Berhampur CC & EO PS Case No. 15 on 24 February, invoking sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 308(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.