TNI Evening News Headlines – February 25, 2025

➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Bay of Bengal this morning, tremors were felt at several places including Puri, Berhampur, Balasore and Bhubaneswar.
➡️Class-10 girl student of residential school delivers baby in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district.
➡️School hostel inmates walk 25 km at night to meet Collector over poor food, abuse by teachers in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das assumed charge as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta suspends 5 AAP MLAs from Legislative Assembly for whole day.
➡️PM Narendra Modi visits Guwahati and inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0.
➡️Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Hema Yadav in land-for-jobs ‘scam’.
➡️Heatwave alert for Mumbai, neighbouring districts as mercury soars.
➡️Sensex rebounds 117.57 points to 74,571.98 in early trade; Nifty up 31.3 points to 22,584.65.
➡️Rupee falls 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️UN adopts a Ukrainian resolution demanding that Russia immediately withdraw its forces on third anniversary of its invasion.
➡️India abstains on resolutions on Ukraine amendments.
