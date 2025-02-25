Arvind Kejriwal to make Rajya Sabha Debut!

TNI Bureau: Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly set to make his Rajya Sabha debut, with strong indications that he will represent Punjab, according to Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. Speaking to ANI, Bajwa claimed that Kejriwal’s entry into the Rajya Sabha from Punjab is 100% certain.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Reports suggest that 6 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have offered their seats to Kejriwal, although no official confirmation has been received. This speculation follows a recent meeting between Kejriwal and Punjab MLAs in Delhi, intensifying discussions about his future role in state politics.