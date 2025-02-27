Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Passes Away at 66

New Delhi: Renowned Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away at the age of 66 while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was airlifted to the national capital on February 8 for advanced medical care but succumbed to his illness.

A celebrated figure in the Odia film industry, Mohanty starred in over 130 Odia films, leaving an indelible mark on regional cinema. His contributions extended beyond Odisha, with appearances in 30 Bengali films and the Hindi movie Naya Zaher. Known for his versatility, he played a wide range of roles that resonated with audiences across generations.

Mohanty’s passing marks the end of an era in Odia cinema, where he was admired for his natural acting style and compelling performances.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has condoled the demise of Uttam Mohanty, hailed him as an icon and announced that he will be cremated with full state honours.