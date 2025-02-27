Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as new SEBI Chairman

New Delhi: The government has appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the next Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment for an initial tenure of three years. Pandey, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch from the Odisha cadre, currently serves as the Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Revenue.

According to the government order, Pandey will assume office from the date he takes charge or until further orders.

Pandey succeeds Madhabi Puri Buch, whose tenure as SEBI Chairperson is set to conclude.