Teenage Pregnancy Cases rise in Odisha Schools

TNI Bureau: Teenage pregnancy cases in Odisha schools have raised serious concerns following two recent incidents. In Malkangiri’s Chitrakonda, a Class 10 student of a government-run residential school gave birth to a baby girl at the local hospital after appearing for her matric exams.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Authorities have suspended the headmaster, hostel matron, and ANM, and an accused has been arrested. Similarly, a Class 10 student in Jajpur delivered a baby girl at Bari hospital, with police action already underway. Both cases have triggered investigations by district welfare and child protection officers to prevent future occurrences and ensure student safety.