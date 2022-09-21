Veteran comedian Raju Srivastav passes away

He was 58.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Raju Srivastava
TNI Bureau: Veteran comedian Raju Srivastav, who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has passed away today. He was 58.

He was on a life support in AIIMS, Delhi after his health conditions deteriorated.

Notably he had a heart attack on August 10 and had been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym.

Raju Srivastav was well known for his decent comedy and spontaneous dialogues. His demise has shocked the fan as well as mate celebrities.

 

