Vaishnaw on 3-day visit to Odisha, to visit Balasore accident site

Bhubaneswar: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will arrive here Monday evening for a three-day visit to Odisha.

Soon after landing here, Vaishnaw will proceed towards Puri, where he will inspect the Puri railway station and review the arrangements made for the pilgrims in view of the world-famous Car Festival (Rath Yatra) in the evening, railway officials said.

Vaishnaw will also visit the Rath Yatra venue in the forenoon on Tuesday.

Later, he will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar, where the triple train accident occurred on June 2 evening, to interact with the local people.

He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and will meet with the officials of hospital and district administration. Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore railway station, they said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy went up to 292 with one more injured passenger succumbing to injuries at the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Paltu Naskar (24) from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.(IANS)