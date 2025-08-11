Utkal Hospital Row: Ramesh Jena stands with Deceased Nurse’s Family

TNI Bureau: Sanakhemundi Congress MLA Ramesh Jena led a demonstration outside Utkal Hospital Bhubaneswar today and warned the management over the suspicious death of a Nurse. Flanked by supporters, family and friends of the victim as well as Nursing staff of the hospital, Ramesh asked the hospital authorities to come clean in this matter.

The Congress MLA asked the Utkal Hospital authorities to probe all angles of the case and find the real culprit behind the death of the victim. While it looks like the Nurse died by suicide under duress, the Hospital reportedly tried to cover up by projecting it as a ‘heart attack’ death, leading to massive outrage.

As the deceased hailed from a very poor family in Sanakhemundi, Ramesh Jena took up the matter and demanded justice. He sought action against the guilty, adequate compensation for the victim’s family and a job for one of the family members.

