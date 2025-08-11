Congress to hold Padayatra across Odisha

TNI Bureau: PCC President Bhakta Charan Das, who has been super active to corner the BJP Government in Odisha, has decided to launch a massive ‘Padayatra’ across 147 assembly constituencies in the state, from Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). The padayatra will be launched from Malkangiri.

The march will be held in 3 phases and continue over a period of one year. The PCC President will personally lead the yatra. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to be part of this massive padayatra. Several other national leaders may also join the movement to give a boost to revive the grand old party in Odisha.

The ‘padayatra’ will have the theme – ‘Samvidhan Banchao Abhiyaan’. Bhakta is hopeful of reaching out to the masses with a clear message from the Congress and rebuild the party from the scratch. Of late, Congress has clearly edged out BJD as the leading Opposition party in Odisha despite having much less numbers in the Assembly. #TheNewsInsight