Mystery shrouds Utkal Hospital Nurse Death; Nursing Staff Protest

TNI Bureau: Politicians, Activists and Nursing Staff of Utkal Hospital have threatened stir over the mysterious death of a Nurse inside the hospital premises on August 8. While ‘suicide note’ of the victim was recovered from the spot and family too alleged that she ended her life under duress, the hospital management allegedly showed it as a case of “heart attack” as part of reputation management.

Soon after the incident, family of the deceases nurse, who hailed from Sanakhemundi area of Ganjam district, alleged on camera that she ended her life due to harassment and pressure from her senior staff. Reports suggest that she was rebuked publicly after administering an injection before time to a liver transplant patient. While it was not lethal, but was considered as an error.

The nurse felt offended, dejected and humiliated and took an injection to end her life. As the Hospital sources attributed the death to heart attack, the matter seemed to be closed initially. But, later Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena raised the issue and threatened to gherao Utkal Hospital if justice is not delivered.

Family members and locals also gheraoed Utkal Hospital today, alleging murder. They claimed that the victim was killed by some people at the Hospital. The family also alleged that attempts were made to suppress their voice and they were offered monetary help too to settle the matter.

Nursing colleagues of the victim also protested against the high-handedness of the Hospital Management and demanded justice for the victim. The Nurses have come out in open to bring allegations against a certain doctor and the management. They allege that the Nurse was forced to end her life due to continuous harassment.