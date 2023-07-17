UP ATS picks up Seema-Sachin for Further Investigation

Greater Noida, July 17: The couple — Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Sachin Meena — have been picked up from their house in Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh ATS that is probing the antecedents of Seema and her intention behind coming to India, an official said.

Sachin‘s father along with Seema’s children have also been picked. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the couple have gone missing.

It has been learnt that Seema can also be arrested and the route map of her coming from Nepal to India including the mobile phone SIM card found near Seema can be interrogated by the ATS. Due to Seema’s connection with Pakistan, the investigation of her espionage angle has started.

Several SIM cards and a broken mobile were recovered from Seema when she was arrested by the police. Police and investigative agencies are also trying to recover the data from the broken mobile and at the same time the SIM cards are also being scanned.

In view of the vandalisation of a temple in Pakistan on Saturday, the security was increased at Seema’s house in Greater Noida on Monday.

According to sources, an uncle of Seema is also a Subedar in the Pakistani Army and it is being said that her brother is also working in the Pakistani Army. To verify all these things, ATS has picked Seema, Sachin and his father. It is being said that they will be kept at some secret place.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman with four children, entered India via the Nepal border. She claimed that she was in love with Sachin with whom she came into contact while playing PUBG with him. The two reportedly got married in Nepal and she has been living with Sachin’s family in Noida.

However, the couple stirred a hornet’s nest with a section of the media going overboard and claiming that Seema was an ISI agent. Her previous boyfriend from Pakistan and husband from Saudi Arabia also jumped into the controversy by giving lengthy interviews to TV channels.

Seema Haider had entered India without a valid VISA. She had earlier said that she did not apply for the visa citing the rules in India. Seema and Sachin both were earlier arrested by police in this case but were later released.

The probe agencies are looking into the matter and trying to ascertain facts related to her entry in India as well.

While Seema refuses to return to Pakistan, her family has now asked her also not to return. (IANS)