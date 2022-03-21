4 Places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius

Insight Bureau: At least 4 places in Odisha have recorded temperature 40 degrees Celsius on Monday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 40.2 degrees C.

Mercury rose in 3 other places, including Balangir, Titlagarh and Boudh, which recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

Capital City Bhubaneswar has recorded 37 degrees Celsius temperature.