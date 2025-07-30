Trump stuns India with 25% Tariff & Penalties

TNI Bureau: In a move that has jolted New Delhi, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, citing India’s high import duties, reliance on Russian military and energy imports, and what he called “obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers.”

Describing India as a “friend” yet a difficult trade partner, Trump claimed the US has a massive trade deficit with India and imposed additional penalties alongside the new tariffs. His remarks, posted on social media, blamed India for purchasing heavily from Russia despite the ongoing Ukraine war.

India has not officially responded, but the Commerce Ministry stated it is “studying the implications” and reaffirmed its commitment to fair, balanced trade. Ongoing bilateral trade talks saw their fifth round conclude recently in Washington, with another meeting expected in India next month.

The Indian government assured it will act to protect the interests of farmers, MSMEs, and national priorities.