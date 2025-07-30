TNI Evening News Headlines – July 30, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi conducts Aerial Survey and takes stock of flood-affected regions in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts, takes stock of flood damage. A total of 81 villages and around 30,000 people have been impacted across the three districts.
📌OSSSC cancels Main Exam for RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin & SFS Posts.
📌Subhadra Yojana portal reopens post-August 9 for new applications.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests Assistant Engineer Raja Kishore Jena in Disproportionate Assets Case.
📌OTET question paper leak: 6 arrested, Crime Branch DG confirms involvement of Data Entry Operator.
📌Cuttack corporators slam CMC Mayor for blocking, opposing development projects.
📌NASA-ISRO Satellite lifts off to track Earth’s changing surfaces.
📌Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha during the special debate on Operation Sindoor.
📌Opposition stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over PM Modi’s absence during Op Sindoor discussion.
📌Uttar Pradesh Assembly session to begin from August 11.
📌Lok Sabha gives nod to statutory resolution approving extension of President’s Rule in Manipur.
📌US President Donald Trump announces 25% Tariff on Indian imports from August 1 over Trade barriers and Russia ties.
📌India reacts to Trump’s 25% tariff, saying that Government will take all steps necessary to secure India’s national interest.
📌India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in World Championship of Legends (WCL) in Birmingham Semi-Final amid political tensions.
📌England Skipper Ben Stokes, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ in 3rd and 4th Tests, ruled out of the 5th Test, with shoulder injury.
📌Chile upgrades tsunami warning following powerful earthquake.
