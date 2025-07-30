Lavish‎ Celebrations‎ at Star Hotel by a Senior Cop

TNI Bureau: A Senior IPS Officer in Bhubaneswar, recently hosted a lavish party, an extravagant‎ private celebration, on July 27, with an estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh, if we believe the sources.

The grand event, featuring lavish decor, gourmet‎ multi-course‎ cuisine, and attended by high-ranking‎ government‎ officials, celebrities, gold‎ traders‎ and‎ close associates‎ of the officer himself, has become a buzz in Bhubaneswar’s elite circle.

The event was held to mark a special and personal milestone in the officer’s life. But, questions remain from where he got these funds for such an expensive party. Hope CMO is watching! It’s high time such officers are brought to the ambit of investigation, if the report is found correct.