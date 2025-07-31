Trump signs DEAL with Pakistan to develop Oil Reserves; taunts India

TNI Bureau: US President Donald Trump has reportedly signed a deal with Pakistan to develop Oil Reserves and taunted India saying who knows Pakistan may sell fuel to India.

Trump made the announcement of America’s deal with Pakistan on his site Truth Social.

“We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States “extremely happy.” I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is,” the US President said.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!,” he added.

Trump also called the Indian Economy “dead”, putting the bilateral relations in jeopardy. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in America said, “In a landmark development, Pakistan and the United States finalized a trade agreement today aimed at boosting bilateral trade, expanding market access, attracting investment, and fostering cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” it said adding that the breakthrough was reached during a meeting of Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington, D.C. today.

“The agreement will result in reduction of reciprocal tariff especially on Pakistani exports to the United States,” it hoped.

The Pak embassy further said, “This deal marks the beginning of a new era of economic collaboration especially in energy, mines and mineral, IT, cryptocurrency and other sectors. The deal complements Pakistan’s existing efforts of broadening the scope of Pak-U.S. economic ties and to include partnerships at the U.S. states level. The agreement enhances Pakistan’s access to the U.S. market and vice versa. Additionally, the deal is expected to spur increased U.S. investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure and development projects. This trade agreement underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral relationship and explore all avenues for strengthening trade and investment.”