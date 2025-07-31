TNI Morning News Headlines – July 31, 2025

📌Puri minor girl burn case: Victim’s statement recorded for 3rd time at Delhi AIIMS.
📌Senior OAS officer Sarthak Saurabh Mahapatra, DGM at Odisha State Disaster Management Authority is facing allegations that he abandons wife and newborn in hospital; probe on.
📌Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara to reopen for tourists from August 1.
📌Heavy rainfall alert for Odisha: IMD issues orange, yellow warnings for various districts today.
📌Miscreants loot Jharusuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy’s house in Rourkela, flee with CCTV DVR.
📌NIA Court acquits all accused in Malegaon blast case, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh, Lt Colonel Purohit and others. The families of all six victims will be given compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, and all injured will be given Rs 50,000.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM.
📌Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal axis; still suspended on Pahalgam route.
📌Sensex down by 594.99 points, currently trading at 80,882.18. Nifty down by 139.75 points, trading at 24,644.65.
📌Singapore President to host 7 Indian workers who rescued woman from sinkhole.
📌US President Donald Trump announces a deal with Pakistan to develop “massive oil reserves”; says that oil from Pakistan could be exported to India someday.
📌US President Donald Trump just called Indian economy along with Russian as dead economies.
📌At least 37 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in the Gaza Strip.
📌World Championships of Legends 2025: India-Pakistan semifinal match cancelled, Pakistan advances to final.
