2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Court Acquits all 7 Accused 

TNI Burea: A special NIA court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blasts case that occurred in 2008.

The seven accused who were acquitted today a former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Retired army officer Ramesh Shivaji Upadhyay, Pune-based businessman Samir Sharad Kulkarni, Ajay Eknath Rahirkar, Sudhakar Omkarnath Chaturvedi, and Sudharkar Dhar Dwivedi, also known as Swami Amrutanand Devtirth.

The special NIA court’s judgement came after nearly 17 years since the attack was carried out in the Muslim-dominated area of Mumbai’s Malegaon during the month of Ramadan that killed six people and injured around 100.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the other hand, Advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the victim families, said that he will challenge the acquittal in the High Court soon.

Meanwhile, while reacting ove rthe court’s judgement, Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on his X, “Terrorism was never saffron, is not, and will never be!”