Travel History of COVID-19 Patients 50-54 in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has released the travel history of latest 5 COVID-19 patients in Odisha – 50, 51, 52, 53, 54.



Here are the details:

Case No. 50 (Male, 22, Unit-4, Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar); linked to Case No. 41.

Case No. 51 (Male, 67, Bisra, Sundargarh, Nizamuddin Atttendee).

Case No. 52 (Male, 18, Bisra, Sundargarh); linked to Case No. 51.

Case No. 53 (Female, 17, Rajnagar, Kendrapara); cane in Pvt. Ambulance from Kolkata.

Case No. 54 (Male, 46, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar); linked to Case No. 42.