TNI Sunday News Headlines – October 11, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Puri’s Golden Beach In Odisha Gets ‘Blue Flag’ Tag.

👉 Odisha Special Relief Commissioner asks District Collectors to remain alert in view of possible heavy rain due to low pressure.

👉 Woman carried by husband on Trolley for 90 km Sakhigopal in Puri to Cuttack for treatment died while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2546 Covid-19 cases including 1504 quarantine and 1042 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 252239 including 224273 recoveries & 26891 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 410 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (208) and Sundargarh (161).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,079 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Khordha, 4 from Balasore and 2 from Dhenkanal. Toll mounts to 1,022.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 290 new COVID-19 cases including 79 Quarantine and 211 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 25464 in the Capital City.

👉 352 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 3342 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 511 from Khordha, 366 from Cuttack and 362 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 227615.

👉 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarks on a 2-day visit to #Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on behalf of the Government of India on the passing away of former Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

👉 BJP declares candidates for Balasore, Tirtol By-Elections to be held on November 3; Manas Dutta, son of deceased BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta to contest from Balasore Sadar, Rajkishore Behera to contest from Tirtol AC.

👉 CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Sample Paper Released

👉 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 to start from tomorrow. The exam will continue till October 19.

India News

👉 PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme for villages.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases & 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 70,53,807 including 8,67,496 active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,08,334 deaths.

👉 10,78,544 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,68,77,242 samples tested in the country up to 10th October: ICMR.

👉 India’s COVID-19 recovery rate cross 60-lakh mark.

👉 BJP releases a list of 30 star campaigners for upcoming Bihar Elections 2020; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, and other leaders included in the list.

👉 BJP releases a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020.

👉 BJP releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

👉 Congress’ Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.

👉 Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s ‘rail roko’ agitation in Amritsar against farm laws enters 18th day.

👉 Delhi Government exempts road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles.

👉 Central Bureau of Investigation registers a case in connection with Hathras incident.

👉 Shiv Sena to contest around 50 seats in upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

👉 BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge; Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana to lead Supernovas, Trailblazers & Velocity respectively.

👉 Manish Pandey completes 3,000 runs in IPL.