Golden Beach of Puri gets ‘Blue Flag’ Tag

TNI Bureau: In a major boost to tourism in Odisha, Odisha’s Golden beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag.

The Golden Beach of Puri has received coveted global eco-label Blue Flag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities.

A 870-metre stretch from Digabareni square to the back of Mayfair Hotel in the Pilgrim town has been developed as Blue Flag beach under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) of the State Forest and Environment Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Public toilets, changing and shower rooms, watch towers, solar lighting system, sitting arrangements, demarcation of safe swimming zone, approach road, fencing with plantation, parking, sand sculptures, water supply, jogging track, installation of CCTV cameras and public address system etc. have been developed on the stretch.

The eight beaches which have been conferred with the Blue Flag tag are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman And Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri beach in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach of Odisha and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar.