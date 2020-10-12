TNI Morning News Headlines – October 12, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2423 Covid-19 cases including 1417 quarantine and 1006 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 254662 including 227615 recoveries & 25954 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 359 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (229) and Sundargarh (195).

👉 Odisha conducts 41,096 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 35,082 (Antigen), 5,970 (RT-PCR) and 44 (TruNat).

👉 Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Khordha, 4 from Balasore and 2 from Dhenkanal. Toll mounts to 1,040.

👉 Heavy rain likely in Odisha in next few days, fishermen asked not to venture into sea.

👉 Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 From Today. Separate (isolation) rooms have been prepared for COVID positive candidates or suspected cases.

👉 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 begins today. The exam will continue till October 19.

👉 2 supari killers arrested in Bhubaneswar over sweet stall owner murder case. So far, 8 persons have been arrested in the murder case.

👉 BJP names Ragunath Mohanty as chairman of the 13-member election committee for upcoming Balasore By-poll.

👉 Basanti Patra, a 93-year-old woman from Balasore defeats Covid-19.

👉 ITBP Jawan kills father over family dispute at Madanpur village in Keonjhar Dist.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,150 deaths.

👉 9,94,851 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October: ICMR.

👉 Maharashtra reports 10,792 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 15,28,226; death toll goes up to 40,349.

👉 16-year-old arrested in Gujarat for issuing rape threats to MS Dhoni’s daughter on Instagram.

👉 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories.

👉 PM Modi releases a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

👉 No Garba due to Coronavirus, Gujarat Government issues SOPs for Navratri 2020.

👉 Khushbu Sundar dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.

👉 Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to begin at 12 noon.

👉 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair GST Council meeting through VC later today.

👉 Family members of Hathras gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow; to appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court today.

👉 Seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya released.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 37.4 million, deaths cross 1,075,700.