TNI Odisha News Headlines -July 3, 2023

➡️Former Addl Sub-Collector Prashant Rout sent to Sundargarh jail after completion of his five-day remand.
➡️Pravas Chandra Acharya appointed secretary of Lok Sewak Mandal.
➡️Odisha Government effected minor reshuffle in IAS cadre. Yamini Sarangi, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS).
➡️ Dengue Menace in Odisha: 185 positive cases identified in 16 districts of Odisha.
➡️The India Meteorological Department warns light to moderate rain or thundershower to occur at many places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.
➡️ The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) extolled actor-turned-politician Sidhant Mohapatra for saving an accident victim during ‘golden hour’.
➡️Odisha Government is all set to launch Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) on the occasion of Independence Day to provide bus communication from each gram panchayat to the block headquarters.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to disburse the compensation money to families displaced due to the Rengali dam project.
➡️The security personnel including the jawans of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) faced difficulty to sleep in a bleak under-construction building without basic amenities.
➡️Police busted an illegal country-made gun manufacturing unit during search operations in fringe villages of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).
➡️50 paperless courts covering 23 districts of Odisha were inaugurated today in virtual mode by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Justice S Muralidhar.
