Trending
- TNI News In Brief – October 24, 2025
- Odisha CM Reviews Progress of ‘Kalamandal’ Auditorium Project in Bhubaneswar
- Bhasa Andolan Demands for Transparent Recruitment of Qualified Odia Language Teachers
- Nuapada Assembly by-election: 14 candidates in fray as none withdraw nominations
- Renowned Odia Poet Rajendra Kishore Panda passes away
- TNI Evening News Headlines – October 24, 2025
- Cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal by October 27; Odisha put on alert
- Piyush Pandey, The Creative Mind Who Redefined Indian Advertising No More
- TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2025
- Bhopal Diwali Horror: 125 Injured, Many Lose Eyesight in Carbide Gun Explosions
Comments are closed.