Odisha CM Reviews Progress of ‘Kalamandal’ Auditorium Project in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reviewed the progress of Odisha’s largest auditorium, ‘Kalamandal’, which is currently under construction near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the work and ensure its completion by May 2026.

The ‘Kalamandal’ auditorium, being constructed by IDCO on 9.85 acres of land, will cost ₹173 crore. The complex will feature a 2,000-seat main auditorium and an open-air theatre with a capacity of 500. It will serve as a premier venue for major government programs, cultural events, and conferences in the capital. The Chief Minister instructed officials to equip the facility with all modern amenities, including adequate parking space and supporting infrastructure, to meet future requirements.

During the same meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the development of sports infrastructure in Kendujhar district. The state government has planned six major projects to boost sports activities in the region. These include the construction of two modern sports complexes at Ranki and Raikala, a football stadium with indoor and outdoor facilities at Kali Podia, a modern swimming pool on the DN High School premises, an archery academy in Naranpur, and a 100-bed handball sports hostel in Kendujhar.

The review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan was attended by Odia Language, Literature, Culture and Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shashwat Mishra, Finance Principal Secretary Sanjib Mishra, Sports Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramachandra Yadav, Culture Secretary Vijay Ketan Upadhyay, Sports Director Dr. Edula Vijay, and other senior officials.