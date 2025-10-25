TNI Morning News Headlines – October 25, 2025

📌Cyclone ‘Montha’ update: Well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression. Odisha on high alert ahead of cyclone.
📌Odisha Government approves direct recruitment of 4,219 constables.
📌Altogether 14 candidates will contest in the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election.
📌A rolling tower ride suddenly got stuck mid-air at the Kali Puja fair in Keonjhar town, leaving more than 20 people stranded for several minutes.
📌Minor girl gangraped by relatives in Chandanpur police limits in Puri district, on Kali Puja immersion night.
📌A youth missing from VIMSAR since October 22 found dead in power canal near Chipilima Hydro Project today.
📌Delhi air quality improves but remains under “poor” category; overall AQI at 259.
📌Four-day ChhathPuja begins today.
📌Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar pledges 1 crore job opportunities in next 5 years.
📌IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in FY 2025.
📌Nepal continues to remain in Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list. North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar continue to remain on FATF’s blacklist.
📌Sydney, Australia: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in the third and final ODI.
📌Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit passes away at age of 93.
