HSRP: Book Your Slot, Show Slip, Avoid Fine

TNI Bureau: With the news of deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles in Odisha ending on September 30, 2022, the State Transport Authority (STA) today clarified that Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with only 1, 2, 3 and 4, is going to end on September 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that though many people booked for HSRP, their fitting slot is showing available after September 30.

In this case people can book for HSRP on the date available and keep the booking slip safe, STA confirmed.

The State Transport Authority today given a quick response to the facebook post of a user and given assurance that bookings made before the scheduled time will be considered.

As per schedule, October 31 is the deadline for the Odisha registration of old vehicles with registration number ending with 5 and 6 while vehicle with registration number ending with 7, 8, will have to fix the HSRP by November 30 and vehicles with registration number ending with 9 and 0 will have to fix the HSRP by December 31.

The vehicle owner can book for fitting HSRP through an online portal https://bookmyhsrp.com/ and https://www.siam.in/hrspsubmit.aspx?mpgid=91&pgidtrail=91

Apart from this, people can submit their grievances on all social media handles of STA, STA Webportal, WhatsApp on personal number, E mail, Phone and via Call center.