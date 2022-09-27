TNI News Headlines – September 27, 2022

🔹Out of 19 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 16 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 547.
🔹204 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323035.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reached Bengaluru; will attend Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru tomorrow ahead of the Make In Odisha conclave to be held between November 30 & December 4, 2022.
🔹Indian Railways to run special train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati during the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.
🔹DRDO conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile from ITR, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.
🔹One terrorist neutralised in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
🔹Former underworld don Abu Salem gets three-year term in fake passport case.
🔹 Special meeting of Ministers being held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at Jaipur, Rajasthan.
🔹Supreme Court allows Election Commission (EC) to hear Shinde faction’s ‘real’ Sena plea.
🔹PM Narendra Modi offers floral tribute to Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe at state funeral.
🔹The costs for the state funeral for Shinzo Abe have been estimated to be at 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million.
