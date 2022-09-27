TNI News Headlines – September 27, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Modi offers floral tribute to Former PM of Japan Shizo Abe at state funeral
158
🔹Out of 19 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 16 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 547.
 
🔹204 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323035.
 
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reached Bengaluru; will attend Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru tomorrow ahead of the Make In Odisha conclave to be held between November 30 & December 4, 2022.
 
🔹Indian Railways to run special train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati during the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.
 
🔹DRDO conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile from ITR, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.
 
Related Posts

Delhi HC bars AAP Leaders from “defaming” L-G

Modi in Japan; attends Abe’s funeral service

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹One terrorist neutralised in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
🔹Former underworld don Abu Salem gets three-year term in fake passport case.
 
🔹 Special meeting of Ministers being held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at Jaipur, Rajasthan.
 
🔹Supreme Court allows Election Commission (EC) to hear Shinde faction’s ‘real’ Sena plea.
 
🔹PM Narendra Modi offers floral tribute to Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe at state funeral.
 
🔹The costs for the state funeral for Shinzo Abe have been estimated to be at 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.