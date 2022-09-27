TNI News Headlines – September 27, 2022

🔹 Out of 19 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 16 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 547.

🔹 204 Covid patients have r ecovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323035.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reached Bengaluru; will attend Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru tomorrow ahead of the Make In Odisha conclave to be held between November 30 & December 4, 2022.

🔹 Indian Railways to run special train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati during the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.

🔹 DRDO conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile from ITR, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

🔹 One terrorist neutralised in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

🔹 Former underworld don Abu Salem gets three-year term in fake passport case.

🔹 Special meeting of Ministers being held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

🔹 Supreme Court allows Election Commission (EC) to hear Shinde faction’s ‘real’ Sena plea.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi offers floral tribute to Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe at state funeral.