World Tourism Day- ‘Rethinking Tourism’

TNI Bureau: Every year on September 27, the world commemorates Tourism Day to promote tourism around the world. World Tourism Day, established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), is one of the truly global initiatives aimed at making folks realize the delight of traveling around the world.

This year’s World Tourism Day 2022 theme is ‘Reconsidering Tourism,’ which encourages everyone to focus on understanding the growth of the tourism sector and its redevelopment following the COVID-19 setback.

Odisha is well-known throughout the world for providing an unparalleled tourism experience. From the serene coastline in the east to the overwhelming mountains in the south, the state is endowed with some of the most breathtaking scenic locations and fascinating landscapes. There are numerous unexplored but traveller-friendly destinations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Wild Life PCCF According to Sashi Paul, the state currently operates 50 total eco-retreat destinations and nature camps. The total number of available spots would rise to 63 with these 13 new approvals. These locations are becoming increasingly popular as foot traffic and revenue generation increase. An online booking system has also been implemented. Approximately 95 crore has been invested in the development of eco-destinations thus far. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra always put emphasis regarding the works at the Nrusinghanath temple in Bargarh, Hari Shankar temple in Balangir, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada and Chandrabhaga beach in Puri.

Tourism facilities will be developed in four major zones for Bhitarkanika: Dangmal, Gupti, Khola, and Chandbali. In addition to other tourist infrastructure, cottages, floating jetties, arrival plazas, common facilities, and interpretation centres will be built. The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha will acquire and develop land for tourism projects near Gupti, Khola, and Kasturikana.

Odisha Approves 13 New Locations For Eco-Tourism & Day Camp Development.

Deomali hilltop in Koraput, Jakam in Kalahandi, Nawana in Similipal north, Silviculture garden of Phulbani, Muhana Muhana at Astaranga in Puri, Kotia in Koraput, Khadakhai dam in Rairangpur, Mahendragiri from Ganjam side in Berhampur, Kanjipani Ghat and Hadagarh dam in Keonjhar forest divisions were among the new eco-re Similarly, new nature camps for day tourists would be developed in Koraput’s Rani Duduma, Cuttack’s Dhaltangarh, and Nayagarh’s Bhandarpahar near Jhadeswari Temple.