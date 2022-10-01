TNI News Headlines – October 01, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Modi interacts with students of SLS Memorial School, Myurbhanj in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik through VC during launch of 5G Mobile services
154
🔹Odisha Government extends distribution of free rice for another 3 months.
 
🔹Out of 46 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 36 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 553.
 
🔹197 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323843.
 
🔹Prime Minister Modi interacts with students of SLS Memorial School, Myurbhanj in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik through VC during launch of 5G Mobile services.
 
🔹1150 gm brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized by Crime Branch STF at Habeli ground in Khordha.
 
🔹A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
Related Posts

No petrol and diesel without pollution certificate in New…

Poll Bugle sounded for Hindol and Atabira NACs

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹BJP gheraos Bhubaneswar DCP office, demands action against Minister Samir Dash over BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death case.
 
🔹PM Modi launches 5G in India, 8 Cities get it Today.
 
🔹Delhi petrol pumps not to give petrol without Pollution Under Control certificate from October 29.
 
🔹Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row in Centre’s annual survey; Surat, Navi Mumbai secure 2nd, 3rd spots respectively.
 
🔹13 organisations sign agreements to access data on Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).
 
🔹India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.