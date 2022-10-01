TNI News Headlines – October 01, 2022

🔹Odisha Government extends distribution of free rice for another 3 months.
🔹Out of 46 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 36 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 553.
🔹197 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323843.
🔹Prime Minister Modi interacts with students of SLS Memorial School, Myurbhanj in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik through VC during launch of 5G Mobile services.
🔹1150 gm brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized by Crime Branch STF at Habeli ground in Khordha.
🔹A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
🔹BJP gheraos Bhubaneswar DCP office, demands action against Minister Samir Dash over BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death case.
🔹PM Modi launches 5G in India, 8 Cities get it Today.
🔹Delhi petrol pumps not to give petrol without Pollution Under Control certificate from October 29.
🔹Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row in Centre’s annual survey; Surat, Navi Mumbai secure 2nd, 3rd spots respectively.
🔹13 organisations sign agreements to access data on Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).
🔹India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums.
