TNI News Headlines – February 05, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 341 more COVID positive cases & 455 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 309 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.
➡️ 5376 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1234352.
➡️ Journalist Rohit Kumar Biswal killed in Maoist Landmine Blast in Kalahandi; Odisha Government announced ex-gratia of Rs 13 lakh to the next of kin.
➡️ Official COVID-19 deaths in Odisha around 8,700; 10,621 families received COVID ex-gratia.
India News
➡️ 2 terrorists killed in encounter with police in J&K’s Srinagar.
➡️ PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya’s 216-foot statue in Hyderabad.
➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 169 Cr. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Centre places purchase order for 5 Cr Doses of Corbevax Covid Vaccine each costing Rs 145 sans Tax.
➡️ Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K’s Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized.
➡️ Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated. She is on a ventilator.
➡️ Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple to reopen on May 8 at 6.15 am.
➡️ Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tie the knot on Saturday.
➡️ 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake jolts J&K.
World News
➡️ Taliban threatening to rip out Journalists’ Tongues.
➡️ N95, KN95 Masks Provide Best Against Covid: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
➡️ Islamic State Leader killed in US Raid.
➡️ 9 nations including US urge UNSC to condemn North Korea’s missile tests.
