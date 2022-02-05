TNI News Headlines – February 05, 2022

Key News Headlines of – February 05, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya's 216-foot statue in Hyderabad
138

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 341 more COVID positive cases & 455 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 309 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

➡️ 5376 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1234352.

➡️ Journalist Rohit Kumar Biswal killed in Maoist Landmine Blast in Kalahandi; Odisha Government announced ex-gratia of Rs 13 lakh to the next of kin.

➡️ Official COVID-19 deaths in Odisha around 8,700; 10,621 families received COVID ex-gratia.

India News

➡️ 2 terrorists killed in encounter with police in J&K’s Srinagar.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya’s 216-foot statue in Hyderabad.

➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 169 Cr. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Centre places purchase order for 5 Cr Doses of Corbevax Covid Vaccine each costing Rs 145 sans Tax.

Related Posts

Odisha Connection to Award Winning Tableau

Nation prays, as Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar is on…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K’s Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized.

➡️ Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated. She is on a ventilator.

➡️ Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple to reopen on May 8 at 6.15 am.

➡️ Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tie the knot on Saturday.

➡️ 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake jolts J&K.

World News

➡️ Taliban threatening to rip out Journalists’ Tongues.

➡️ N95, KN95 Masks Provide Best Against Covid: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

➡️ Islamic State Leader killed in US Raid.

➡️ 9 nations including US urge UNSC to condemn North Korea’s missile tests.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.