TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 28, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha Fire Service Department to conduct safety audit and emergency drill at all the COVID facilities of the State once every fortnight.
👉 Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Rajani Kant Singh & Satyabadi MLA, Umakanta Samantaray test positive for COVID-19.
👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly: 42 MLAs tested COVID-19 positive so far
👉 Slum upgradation program launched by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today. All slums in Odisha to be converted into ‘Adarsh Colony’ in next 3 years
👉 Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Tirtol-Posal bridge and Jaipur-Katikata bridge through VC.
👉 First merit list for Plus 3 admission out in Odisha: Admission from September 29 to October 2.
👉 Biju Yuva Janta Dal General Secretary Kalpataru Ojha expelled from BJD.
India News
👉 Supreme Court allows COVID-19 positive aspirant to take Common Law Admission Test, 2020 (CLAT) examination in isolation, today.
👉 Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked: CBI.
👉 Farm bill protest: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at India Gate; 5 detained.
👉 Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds a sit-in protest against the against Farm Bills.
👉 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra handed over a memorandum regarding Farm Bills.
World News
👉In a first, G20 summit to take place virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments are closed.