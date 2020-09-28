TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Fire Service Department to conduct safety audit and emergency drill at all the COVID facilities of the State once every fortnight.

👉 Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Rajani Kant Singh & Satyabadi MLA, Umakanta Samantaray test positive for COVID-19.

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly: 42 MLAs tested COVID-19 positive so far

👉 Slum upgradation program launched by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today. All slums in Odisha to be converted into ‘Adarsh Colony’ in next 3 years

👉 Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Tirtol-Posal bridge and Jaipur-Katikata bridge through VC.

👉 First merit list for Plus 3 admission out in Odisha: Admission from September 29 to October 2.

👉 Biju Yuva Janta Dal General Secretary Kalpataru Ojha expelled from BJD.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 Supreme Court allows COVID-19 positive aspirant to take Common Law Admission Test, 2020 (CLAT) examination in isolation, today.

👉 Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked: CBI.

👉 Farm bill protest: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at India Gate; 5 detained.

👉 Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds a sit-in protest against the against Farm Bills.

👉 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra handed over a memorandum regarding Farm Bills.

World News

👉In a first, G20 summit to take place virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.