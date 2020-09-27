TNI Morning News Headlines – September 27, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3922 Covid-19 cases including 2309 quarantine and 1613 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 209374.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever 818 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (380), Angul (280) and Keonjhar (212).

👉 Odisha conducts 49,049 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 41,936 Antigen, 7,046 RT-PCR & 67 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 797.

👉 OPD of 2 Hospitals closed for the general public after staff tested Covid Positive in Sundergarh Dist.

👉 Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art at Puri sea beach on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

👉 Mo Bus service between Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark begins today.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 59,92,533 with a spike of 88,600 new cases & 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 94,503 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India’s active COVID-19 case stands at 9,56,402, while 49,41,627 people have recovered from disease so far.

👉 7,12,57,836 samples tested up to 26th September for COVID-19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82.

👉 UPSC announced new vacancies in the 7th Pay Commission scale; last date of application submission is October 15, 2020.

👉 NCB seizes Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Jaya Shah in connection with Bollywood drug case.

👉 Cinema halls to reopen from October 1 in West Bengal.

👉 Punjab: Paddy procurement begins at a ‘mandi’ in Amritsar.

World News

👉 Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as next justice of Supreme Court.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases cross 32.7 Million, Deaths cross 992000.