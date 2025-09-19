TNI Morning News Headlines – September 19, 2025

📌Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly: House adjourned till 4 pm with proceedings lasting for 4 minutes.
📌Gold deposits of 1,996 kg discovered in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha: State Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena at the Assembly.
📌Congress to protest in front of district collectors’ offices, block, cooperative societies and agriculture offices on September 23 over fertiliser crisis.
📌Bhubaneswar lady constable murder case declared ‘Red Flag’, probe will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Crime Branch DGP.
📌Indian Railways launches ‘Kumki’ campaign for elephant safety in Odisha’s Athagarh with IDS
📌IMD predicts formation of 2 low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal this month, one of which is likely to cross Odisha.
📌India re-elected to key bodies of Universal Postal Union for 2025-28.
📌Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW arrests retired IAS officer Niranjan Das in Liquor scam.
📌Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections begins.
📌Mumbai: Ola, Uber, Rapido asked to follow base fare of black-&-yellow taxis.
📌India’s PV Sindhu suffers 14-21 13-21 loss to world no. 1 Korean An Se Young in women’s singles quarterfinals of China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament.
📌iPhone 17 series on sale in India; long queues seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi.
📌Sri Lanka qualify for Super 4s alongside Bangladesh.
📌US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire.
📌US revokes sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective September 29.
