Centre firmly stands with KISS & Tribal Students

TNI Bureau: Central Government has provided a grant of Rs 34.73 crore to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University in 2 years. The Government of India is also providing 1,500 quintals of rice per month for 10,000 students.

While replying to a question asked by Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamanga, Minister for ST & SC Development, Nityanand Gand informed in the State Assembly that as of now, 14,482 Scheduled Tribe children are studying at KISS University in Bhubaneswar.

The Central Government is providing 1500 quintals of rice per month to 10,000 male and female students.

In addition, a financial amount of Rs. 25,41,83,943 has been sanctioned in the financial year 2023-24 and Rs. 9,31,61,450 in the financial year 2024-25 under the central grant-in-aid run by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.