TNI Morning News Headlines – September 17, 2025

📌Body of Bhubaneswar woman traffic constable Subhamitra Sahu has been recovered near Ghatagaon in Keonjhar.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi joined a cleanliness drive under the Seva Pakhwada campaign on PM Modi’s Birthday.
📌Dussehra festivities in Odisha may be affected by rains as the low-pressure system is likely to form around September 25–26.
📌Kartik Brata in Puri: Online registration to begin for 2,500 Habisyalis from September 19.
📌President Murmu greets PM Modi on his 75th Birthday.
📌On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Us President Donald Trump Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Australian PM Albanese, New Zealand PM Luxon greet PM Modi on his Birthday.
📌Tibetan Spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama writes to PM Modi wishing him on his birthday.
📌Maoists announce temporary suspension of armed struggle, asked Government to declare a one-month ‘ceasefire’ and halt security operations to initiate peace talks.
📌Nitish Kumar announces transfer of Rs 802 crore to 16.4 lakh workers’ accounts on Vishwakarma Puja.
📌Heroin worth around Rs 12 crore recovered in outer north Delhi, 5 arrested.
📌Sensex rallies 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade; Nifty climbs 85.25 points to 25,324.35.
📌Rupee rises 27 paise to 87.82 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in London.
