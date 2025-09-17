Body of missing Bhubaneswar Traffic Constable found in Keonjhar, Male Friend held

TNI Bureau: Days after traffic constable Shubhamitra Sahu went missing from Bhubaneswar, her body was discovered near Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district.

The accused, Deepak Rout, a Clerk posted at the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate, has confessed to murdering Subhamitra following a personal dispute.

Evidences indicate that Rout was driving a car in which Shubhamitra was seated, heading towards Ghatgaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar.

Earlier, the Commissionerate Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for giving information about Shubhamitra’s whereabouts. Shubhamitra, a native of Paradip had gone missing on September 6.