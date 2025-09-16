Trump calls Modi on 75th birthday, both vow to boost India–US ties amid trade talks

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to wish him on his 75th birthday. The two leaders also spoke about strengthening ties between India and the United States.

PM Modi thanked Trump for the wishes in a post on X, calling him a “friend.” He said both countries were committed to taking their partnership to new heights and expressed support for Trump’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had a “wonderful phone call” with Modi, praising him for “doing a tremendous job.” He also thanked Modi for backing his peace initiatives.

The call came soon after trade talks between India and the US resumed. Both leaders said they were hopeful of moving forward on a long-pending trade deal. Trump said he was pleased discussions were continuing, while Modi stressed that the two countries were “close friends and natural partners” working for a quick conclusion.

The exchange of greetings and positive remarks followed weeks of tension after the US doubled tariffs on Indian exports and added a surcharge over India’s purchase of Russian oil. New Delhi has defended those imports as necessary for its energy security.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025