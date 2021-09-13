Odisha Covid Analysis – September 13, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93% . 874Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 471 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 57 cases belong to 0-18 years.
50,782 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,104 .
Khordha reported 196 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 471
🔶 0-18 years: 57
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 874
🔶 Samples Tested – 50,782 (60,298 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.93% (1.07% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (196), Cuttack (81), Balasore (26), Jajpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22).
🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (3), Angul (1), Jajpur (1), Puri (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18905077
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1016833
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1002128
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6548
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,104
