Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 471 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 57 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.93% . 874Covid patients recovered yesterday.

50,782 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,104 .

Khordha reported 196 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 13, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 471

🔶 0-18 years: 57

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 874

🔶 Samples Tested – 50,782 (60,298 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.93% (1.07% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (196), Cuttack (81), Balasore (26), Jajpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (3), Angul (1), Jajpur (1), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18905077

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1016833

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1002128

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6548

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,104