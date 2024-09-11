TNI Morning News Headlines – September 11, 2024

➡️Vigilance conducted simultaneous raids at eight properties linked to Prasanna Swain, Assistant Engineer at Bhanjanagar Water Resources Department, over allegations of disproportionate assets.
➡️Odisha Assembly passed the appropriation bill of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
➡️A total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15.
➡️BSF trooper injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan along international border (IB) in Jammu district.
➡️RG Kar Medical Scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till September 23.
➡️Devotional singer Kanhaiya Mittal withdraws decision to join Congress.
➡️Day three of Afghanistan-New Zealand Test in Greater Noida called off due to rain.
➡️Sensex declines 111.85 points to 81,809.44 in early trade; Nifty dips 39.2 points to 25,001.90.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath rises to 141 in Vietnam.
➡️Russia launched “Okean-2024 (Ocean-2024), its biggest naval drill in recent times.
