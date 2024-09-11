Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s Statue unveiled at his Birthplace

TNI Bureau: Statue of Pandit Tikeswar Guru, a renowned educationist, astrologer and social worker of Balangir district has been unveiled by prominent BJP leader from Balangir Gopalji Panigrahi.

The statue was unveiled at his native place Singhanimunda village under Loisinga Tehsil in Balangir district on Tuesday. It can be noted that Tikeswar Guru had passed away at the age of 88 on November 11, 2023.

Tikeswar Guru has established many schools in various districts of Western Odisha with his own efforts. He has done a lot of work especially for the promotion of Sanskrit language.

He had also established Sanskrit schools and conducted Sanskrit examinations like Bal Bodh and Binod in various High Schools by the Sanskrit Parishad.

He was known as a simple, calm and sweet-spoken and benevolent person.

After retiring as a lecturer from Vidyabhushan Sanskrit College in Balangir, Tikeswar Guru established a Sanskrit PG college in Balangir on his own initiative. Students from that institute are now imparting education in various colleges and universities.

Balangir District Culture Officer Rashmi Ranjan Mishra was the keynote speaker. Tikeswar Guru’s eldest son Ghanteshwar Guru, who works as a filmmaker in Mumbai, conducted the meeting. Speakers recalled Guru after the statue was unveiled by the guests.

The event was attended by many prominent personalities from the Balangir Brahmana Mahasabha and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well as family members and many from Singhanimunda village.

His younger son, senior journalist Himanshu Guru expressed gratitude to the dignitaries present there through a heartfelt vote of thanks.

