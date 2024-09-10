Naveen Patnaik hits out at BJP over Odia Asmita

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, took to X (formerly Twitter) to sharply criticize the ruling BJP over the controversial proposal to rename Ravenshaw University, accusing the government of attempting to distort Odisha’s history and heritage.

Patnaik, who also serves as the President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), expressed his outrage, asserting that it takes years of “sacrifice, penance, and effort” to build a historic institution like Ravenshaw University. He accused the BJP of undermining the rich legacy associated with the university by pushing for the name change.

“Odisha will forever remain grateful to Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati for his monumental contribution to the growth of Odia language and literature,” Patnaik wrote, paying tribute to the literary giant.

Highlighting the role of the Mayurbhanj Royal Family in shaping Odisha’s history, the veteran leader stressed that the BJP’s attempts to malign the contributions of the state’s legends would “backfire” and warned that those behind this effort would lose their political standing.

The Ravenshaw name change proposal has sparked widespread debate in Odisha, with cultural activists, historians, and political leaders, like Patnaik, rallying to defend the institution’s heritage.