TNI Morning News Headlines – September 03, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
India delivers 21 tonnes of relief materials to quake-hit Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people.
📌13 year-old mentally challenged minor girl ‘raped’, impregnated by uncle in Ganjam district.
 
📌Low pressure area becomes well-marked; heavy to very heavy rain to lash Odisha during the next 24 hours.
 
📌Archana Nag accuses husband of assault, murder attempt in Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the second day of Semicon India 2025.
 
📌Railways cancel 68 trains till September 30 from Jammu and Katra stations till September 30.
 
📌Indian Railways to launch country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train this month.
 

📌Himachal Pradesh: Search and rescue operations underway as landslide hits Kullu district.
 
📌Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce special relief package for flood-affected J&K, HP, Punjab, Uttarakhand.
 
📌Rupee recovers 3 paise from its all-time low to 88.12 against US dollar in early trade.
 
📌Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and other world leaders as they arrive at a military parade in Beijing.
 
📌US President Donald Trump accuses Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against USA; takes names of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
 
📌Donald Trump calls India-US ties ‘one-sided’ over high tariffs.
