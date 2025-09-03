TNI Morning News Headlines – September 03, 2025

📌13 year-old mentally challenged minor girl ‘raped’, impregnated by uncle in Ganjam district.
📌Low pressure area becomes well-marked; heavy to very heavy rain to lash Odisha during the next 24 hours.
📌Archana Nag accuses husband of assault, murder attempt in Bhubaneswar.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the second day of Semicon India 2025.
📌Railways cancel 68 trains till September 30 from Jammu and Katra stations till September 30.
📌Indian Railways to launch country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train this month.
📌Himachal Pradesh: Search and rescue operations underway as landslide hits Kullu district.
📌Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce special relief package for flood-affected J&K, HP, Punjab, Uttarakhand.
📌Rupee recovers 3 paise from its all-time low to 88.12 against US dollar in early trade.
📌India delivers 21 tonnes of relief materials to quake-hit Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people.
📌Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and other world leaders as they arrive at a military parade in Beijing.
📌US President Donald Trump accuses Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against USA; takes names of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
📌Donald Trump calls India-US ties ‘one-sided’ over high tariffs.
Comments are closed.